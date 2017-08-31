A List of Roaring River Thefts
The Wilkes Sheriff's Office is investigating a few thefts in Roaring River. We are not sure if the thefts are related. The mower and gas were stolen from an outbuilding. A victim in Roaring River called the Wilkes Sheriff's Department this week regarding the theft. A 2013 Bobcat ProCat Zero-Turn riding mower valued at $8000 was stolen. The thief also took several cans of gas valued at 75 dollars. Then a second victim reported the theft of a 6 x 12 Curry utility trailer. The trailer valued at $600 was stolen from the victim's driveway. No suspects were given with either report. And finally, resident on Ruth Linney Road reported items taken from their yard including drop cords, Maytag washer and dryer, and some metal guttering. The stolen property was valued at nearly $1600. There is a suspect in this theft.
