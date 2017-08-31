Red Cross Volunteers From Western NC in Texas
Local Red Cross Volunteers have been deployed to Texas to assist with the Hurricane Harvey Relief effort. The Red Cross here in Western North Carolina has sent nearly 40 volunteers. The American Red Cross is working around the clock along the Gulf Coast to help the thousands of people whose lives have been devastated by Tropical Storm Harvey. The Red Cross has launched a massive response to this devastating storm and needs financial donations to be able to provide immediate disaster relief. Help people affected by Hurricane Harvey by visiting redcross.org, calling 1- 800-RED CROSS or texting the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
