Wilkes Sending Donations to Texas

Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 10:47AM

Harvest Time Chirstian Ministries and Academy is sending trucks again like they did from Wilkes in 2005 with Katrina, they are collecting locally to help those devastated by Hurricane Harvey.  Pastor Gene Shepherd says they are working with Pastors and churches in that area to fulfill the Great Commission...AIR  Wilkes residents can help financially to purchase a truck of supplies already lined up to go and Wilkes residents can drop off non-perishable food, bottle water, baby items, and cleaning supplies to fill a second truck.  Drop off donations Friday and Saturday 10-5 at Harvest Time on Winston Road in Wilkesboro.  Call 336-928-0332 for more information.

