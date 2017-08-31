Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Aug312017

Wilkesboro Bank Branch Closes

Thursday, August 31, 2017

Another bank branch is closing in Wilkesboro later this year. Charlotte-based Bank of America announced Main Street, Wilkesboro, Bank of America Branch will close on the end of November. Customer accounts at the branch will be transferred to the nearest Bank of America branch, which is at 1800 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. The first of August, customers of the Wilkesboro branch were mailed letters about the closure. The bank property here in Wilkes will be sold. 

