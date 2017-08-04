Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Aug042017

3WC Sports Booster Scholarship Winners

DateFriday, August 4, 2017 at 12:42PM

Congratulations to the 3WC Sports Booster Scholarship Winners for 2017.  Each year, a student-athlete from each of the County High Schools is chosen by their counselors and coaches as the recipient of the 3WC Sports Booster Scholarship.  The funding for the scholarships is provided by those who advertise during the local sports here on 3WC.  Our thanks to the local Sports Advertisers and congratulations to the 2017 Student-Athlete Scholarship Winners:  Jordan Wallis from North going to Roanoke College, Abby Reeves from East High going to ASU, Josh Handy from West High going to ASU, and Jack Privette from Wilkes Central going to Western Carolina.  Each received 700 dollars and a plaque.

