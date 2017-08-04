Officer Assaulted and Dragged by Car
An investigation is still ongoing following a shoplifting, a foot chase, and an off-duty officer being assaulted. An off-duty Wilkesboro Police Officer witnessed a shoplifter leaving Walmart. He gave chase, the suspect abandoned the shopping cart with stolen property, and continued through the parking lot. A car attempted to pick up the male suspect. The Officer caught up with the suspect who yelled at the female driver to spray the officer. She did not spray him but move the car, and the Officer was dragged for about 10-feet. Wilkesboro Police have video of the incident, names of suspects, and a description of the vehicle. Charges are pending.
