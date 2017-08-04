Wilkes Health Awarded Grants
The Wilkes Health Dept reported to County Commissioners this week that they have received additional grant funding. Wilkes Health applied for a Health Care Connection Grant in the amount of $70,000, and they were awarded an additional $80,000 for the Health Care Connection for a total of $150,000. Wilkes Health received an additional $3810 from the state for staff training. They received $5000 from the Health Foundation and Wilkes Health WIC received an additional $492. No county monies were involved for this additional funding.
