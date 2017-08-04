Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Aug042017

Wilkes Health Awarded Grants

DateFriday, August 4, 2017 at 12:43PM

The Wilkes Health Dept reported to County Commissioners this week that they have received additional grant funding.  Wilkes Health applied for a Health Care Connection Grant in the amount of $70,000, and they were awarded an additional $80,000 for the Health Care Connection for a total of $150,000.  Wilkes Health received an additional $3810 from the state for staff training.  They received $5000 from the Health Foundation and Wilkes Health WIC received an additional $492.  No county monies were involved for this additional funding.

