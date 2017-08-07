Subscribe to our Content

« MESH Sports Physicals This Month | Main | Foxx Hosting Veterans Session »
Monday
Aug072017

EEE: First NC Case This Year

DateMonday, August 7, 2017

A 16-year-old paint horse in Cabarrus County has died after contracting Eastern Equine Encephalomyelitis.  EEE is a mosquito-borne disease that is preventable in equine by vaccination. This is the first confirmed case of EEE in North Carolina this year. EEE causes inflammation or swelling of the brain and spinal cord and is usually fatal. Symptoms include impaired vision, aimless wandering, circling, and inability to swallow. Once a horse has been bitten by an infected mosquito, it may take three to 10 days for signs of the disease to appear. People, horses and birds can become infected from a bite by a mosquito carrying the diseases, but there is no evidence that horses can transmit the viruses to other horses, birds or people.

