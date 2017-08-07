Subscribe to our Content

Monday
Aug072017

Foxx Hosting Veterans Session

DateMonday, August 7, 2017 at 12:29PM

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., announced that she will host an information session for veterans on Friday, August 11, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the National Guard Armory, 274 Hunting Hills Lane, Boone NC 28607.  “It is always an honor to assist veterans from the 5thDistrict in any way possible, and I hope they find this event informative and beneficial,” said Foxx. Representatives from nonprofit organizations and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will be on hand to answer questions from veterans and their families as well as provide information and guidance regarding obtaining available benefits. For more information or to RSVP, please contact Patricia Bandy at (336) 778-0211 or patricia.bandy@mail.house.gov.

