Charged for Hitting Store Clerk
An 18-year-old from North Wilkesboro was arrested after he assaulted a store employee. Friday night, Wilkesboro Police were called to the Fast Track on Hwy 421. Reportedly, a black male came in and wanted to purchase cigars. The clerk asked for an ID. The 18-year-old male said he didn't have his ID and became angry. The then grabbed newspapers out of a rack and threw them on the floor. The clerk asked the young man to leave. He spit in the clerk's face and hit her in the face with his fist before leaving. Police arrived and spoke with witnesses. The clerk was transported to the hospital by Wilkes EMS. The suspect was identified as Johnny Lee Middleton III and was found by Police at Windemere Apartments. Middleton was arrested and charged with felony assault, assault on a female, and trespassing. His bond was set at $15,000 was a trial date later this month. Middleton was also suspected in another assault case earlier that evening, but the victim refused to press charges.
