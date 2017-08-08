IRS Warning for Tax Preparers
The Internal Revenue Service, state tax agencies and the tax industry are warning tax professionals to be alert to a new phishing email scam impersonating tax software providers and attempting to steal usernames and passwords. This is the time of year when many software providers issue software upgrades and when tax professionals are working to meet the Oct. 15deadline for extension filers. This latest scam email variation comes with a subject line of “Software Support Update” and highlights an “Important Software System Upgrade.” Instead of upgrading software, the tax professionals are providing their information to cybercriminals who use the stolen credentials to access the preparers’ accounts and to steal client information. Tax professionals can review additional tips to protect clients and themselves at Protect Your Clients, Protect Yourself on IRS.gov.
