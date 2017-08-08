Upcoming Blood Drives are Critical
The American Red Cross urges blood donors to give in the final weeks of summer to help overcome a chronic summer blood shortage. As a special thank you, those who come out to give blood or platelets with the Red Cross now through Aug. 31 will be emailed a $5 Target eGiftCard™.* In North Wilkesboro--8/19/2017: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Center Baptist Church, 8/23/2017: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Gardner Glass Products Inc., 600 Elkin Highway; and 8/28/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Welcome Home Baptist Church. In Traphill--8/19/2017: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Austin Volunteer Fire Department. In Wilkesboro--8/28/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Wilkes YMCA and 8/30/2017: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Lowes Home Improvement on Highway 421. Appointments can be scheduled with the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). To help reduce wait times, donors go online to redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.
Reader Comments