Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« WCC Dental Pinning | Main | IRS Warning for Tax Preparers »
Tuesday
Aug082017

Upcoming Blood Drives are Critical

DateTuesday, August 8, 2017 at 11:46AM

The American Red Cross urges blood donors to give in the final weeks of summer to help overcome a chronic summer blood shortage. As a special thank you, those who come out to give blood or platelets with the Red Cross now through Aug. 31 will be emailed a $5 Target eGiftCard™.* In North Wilkesboro--8/19/2017: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Center Baptist Church, 8/23/2017: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Gardner Glass Products Inc., 600 Elkin Highway; and 8/28/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Welcome Home Baptist Church.  In Traphill--8/19/2017: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Austin Volunteer Fire Department.  In Wilkesboro--8/28/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Wilkes YMCA and 8/30/2017: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Lowes Home Improvement on Highway 421. Appointments can be scheduled with the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). To help reduce wait times, donors go online to redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.