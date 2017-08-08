Subscribe to our Content

Tuesday
Aug082017

WCC Dental Pinning

DateTuesday, August 8, 2017 at 11:46AM

The Wilkes Community College Dental Assisting Program held the 29th annual pinning ceremony on August 4, 2017. Eleven dental assisting students were presented with pins to signify their successful completion of the one-year diploma-level program. The members of the WCC 2017 Dental Assisting Class are proud to name Kathleen Stanton, DDS, as recipient of the Outstanding Dental Professional Award for her support and dedication to the WCC Dental Assisting program. Dr. Stanton has been instrumental in the success of the WCC Dental Assisting program and serves as a clinical faculty member.

