Wednesday
Aug092017

NC SNAP Grant

DateWednesday, August 9, 2017 at 12:51PM

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue this week announced 32 grants totaling $16.8 million to help Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants increase their purchases of fruits and vegetables.  The program is operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA).  The funding comes from the Food Insecurity Nutrition Incentive (FINI) program, authorized by the 2014 Farm Bill. The only recipient in our state is in Durham.  In the category of Multi-year community-based projects (up to $500,000, not to exceed 4 years):  Reinvestment Partners, Durham, North Carolina, will receive a $398,960 grant.

