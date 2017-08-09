Subscribe to our Content

Wednesday
Aug092017

Solar Eclipse and Traveling Safely

DateWednesday, August 9, 2017 at 12:50PM

In anticipation of the solar eclipse scheduled to take place on Monday, August 21, the State Highway Patrol is placing an emphasis on safe travel.  Due to the expected number of people taking part in the event, roadways across portions of the state will see a significant increase in motorists.  A total solar eclipse will be visible in the western portion of North Carolina, drawing several visitors from surrounding states.  Authorities are encouraging onlookers to arrive early for the event in an attempt to decrease the number of vehicles on the roadways at one time. Motorists are requested to avoid calling 911 or *HP(*47) for non-emergency inquiries.
For updated traffic information, please visit www.drivenc.gov

