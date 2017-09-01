Food Recall: Chicken Sausage
DiLuigi Foods Inc., a Danvers, Mass. establishment, is recalling approximately 3,448 pounds of chicken breakfast sausage products due to undeclared allergens. The product contains soy lecithin, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. The chicken breakfast sausage items were produced and packaged from Aug. 10, 2017 to Aug. 24, 2017. The following products are subject to recall: 1-lb. vacuum-sealed packages containing 5 pieces of “TRADER JOE’S CHICKEN BREAKFAST SAUSAGE.” The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-4398” inside the USDA mark of inspection. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
