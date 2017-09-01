Subscribe to our Content

NC Water Rescue Teams in Texas

Friday, September 1, 2017

In response to a request from Texas emergency officials, North Carolina has deployed five swift water rescue teams to assist with search and rescue efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. North Carolina teams left Thursday morning headed to College Station, Texas.   The five teams consist of 92 personnel from:  Raleigh, Fayetteville, Henderson, Greensboro, and Charlotte. The state’s swift water rescue program is organized by North Carolina Emergency Management (NCEM) which supports the teams with training and funding.  There are 30 highly-trained swift water rescue teams positioned across the state and can be deployed anywhere within North Carolina or across the country. 

