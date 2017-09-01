Shoplifting and Underage Drinking
A 17-year-old male from Moravian Falls was cited for shoplifting and underage drinking. Wilkesboro Police were called to Walmart this week after store staff stopped and detained a shoplifter. The teen had taken a backpack and filled it with school supplies and alcoholic beverages. Police smelled alcohol on the teenager. Stolen property was valued less than 100 dollars. He was given citations for larceny and underage consumption. The stolen property was returned to the store.
