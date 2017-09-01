Stole Gas 4 Times in 1 Month
She's gotten gas 4 times and never paid one time. Wilkesboro Police are investigating a series of gas thefts from Murphy Express. All 4 thefts were in August. Store management was able to review video surveillance to get a description of the white female in her red Pontiac filling up and driving off without paying at least 4 times at the same store. In all, $106 in gas has been stolen. Wilkesboro Police are continuing to investigate, and charges are pending.
