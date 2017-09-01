Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Sep012017

Stole Gas 4 Times in 1 Month

Friday, September 1, 2017

She's gotten gas 4 times and never paid one time.  Wilkesboro Police are investigating a series of gas thefts from Murphy Express.  All 4 thefts were in August.  Store management was able to review video surveillance to get a description of the white female in her red Pontiac filling up and driving off without paying at least 4 times at the same store.  In all, $106 in gas has been stolen.  Wilkesboro Police are continuing to investigate, and charges are pending.

