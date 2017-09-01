Thousands of Dollars in Property Stolen From Construction Site
Nearly $4600 in property has been stolen from a work in progress. The property owner is building a residence in North Wilkesboro. Several things were taken from that construction site including: 12-foot aluminum break, 2 100-ft drop cords, 2 KW generators, air compressor, nail bun and air hose. Again, stolen property is valued at 4600 dollars. No suspects were listed with the report. The Sheriff's Dept is investigating the theft.
