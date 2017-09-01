Subscribe to our Content

Sep012017

Thousands of Dollars in Property Stolen From Construction Site

Friday, September 1, 2017

Nearly $4600 in property has been stolen from a work in progress.  The property owner is building a residence in North Wilkesboro.  Several things were taken from that construction site including:  12-foot aluminum break, 2 100-ft drop cords, 2 KW generators, air compressor, nail bun and air hose.  Again, stolen property is valued at 4600 dollars.  No suspects were listed with the report.  The Sheriff's Dept is investigating the theft.

