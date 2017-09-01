Wilkes Helping Texas Victims
We are getting calls from those wondering about collection and donation sites locally for the Hurricane and flooding victims in Texas. Harvest Time Christian Ministries and Academy is taking donations of non-perishable food, bottle water, and cleaning supplies. Or, you may make a financial donation. Drop off donations at Harvest Time on Winston Road from 10-5 today and Saturday. Call Harvest Time at 336-928-0332 for more information. The Red Cross has launched a massive response and needs financial donations to be able to provide immediate disaster relief. Help people affected by Hurricane Harvey by visiting redcross.org, calling 1- 800-RED CROSS or texting the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Also, Samaritan's Purse has sent 5 trucks from North Wilkesboro to the Texas area for relief efforts. To donate there, go to www.samaritanspurse.org
Reader Comments