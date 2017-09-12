Subscribe to our Content

Tuesday
Sep122017

Passing of a Former North Wilkesboro Police Chief

DateTuesday, September 12, 2017 at 10:33AM

Funeral services were held yesterday for a former North Wilkesboro Police Chief.  Mr. David Allen Pendry, age 74 of Millers Creek passed away Thursday, September 7, 2017 at Forsyth Medical Center.  Pendry was born December 5, 1942 in Wilkes County.  He received multiple degrees from Wilkes Community, was Chairman of the Board of Millers Creek Fire Department for many years, and North Wilkesboro Chief of Police from 1995 until 2001. He is survived by his wife, Marolyn McNeil Pendry of the home; two sons, Scott Allen Pendry and wife Angie, and Chad Wayne Pendry, all of Millers Creek.

