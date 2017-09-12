Subscribe to our Content

Tuesday
Sep122017

There Are Suspects in Break-In

DateTuesday, September 12, 2017 at 10:36AM

Someone broke in while the homeowners were on vacation.  A friend of the victim was asked to keep a check on the house.  The friend found evidence of a break-in and called the Wilkes Sheriff's Office.  The victim returned home to inventory what was stolen.  Stolen items included two saws and two laptops.  Stolen property is valued at nearly $600, and damages are estimated at 200 dollars.  There are a couple of suspects.  The Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate. 

