There Are Suspects in Break-In
Someone broke in while the homeowners were on vacation. A friend of the victim was asked to keep a check on the house. The friend found evidence of a break-in and called the Wilkes Sheriff's Office. The victim returned home to inventory what was stolen. Stolen items included two saws and two laptops. Stolen property is valued at nearly $600, and damages are estimated at 200 dollars. There are a couple of suspects. The Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate.
