Apply Soon for NC Bright Ideas Grant
Time is running out for educators to apply for grants of up to $2,000 from EnergyUnited’s Bright Ideas education grant program. Friday, September 15 is the last day to submit an application for grant funding for creative, hands-on classroom projects. Interested educators can find the application, grant-writing tips and more information on the Bright Ideas website at www.ncbrightideas.com. Last year, EnergyUnited awarded 47 teachers from 9 of the 19 counties they serve with over $40,000 in Bright Ideas education grants to fund innovative classroom learning projects.
