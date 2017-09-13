Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
Main | Shoplifting and Open Warrants »
Wednesday
Sep132017

Credit Card Fraud Reported in Wilkesboro

DateWednesday, September 13, 2017 at 11:23AM

A Raleigh resident contacted Wilkesboro Police about some credit card fraud at a local store.  The man had evidence of 5 separate transactions on his credit card totaling $318 that he did not authorize.  According to the Police report, the purchases were made from Lowes Hardware online and could have been made from anywhere.  The online purchases are shipped from the Wilkesboro store but that doesn't mean the thief is local.  According to the Federal Trade Commission, credit card fraud takes place every day in a variety of ways. You can’t always prevent it from happening, but you can create some obstacles and make it tougher for someone to get hold of your cards and card numbers.  For more information on protecting yourself from credit card fraud, visit www.consumer.ftc.gov.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.