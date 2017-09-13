Credit Card Fraud Reported in Wilkesboro
A Raleigh resident contacted Wilkesboro Police about some credit card fraud at a local store. The man had evidence of 5 separate transactions on his credit card totaling $318 that he did not authorize. According to the Police report, the purchases were made from Lowes Hardware online and could have been made from anywhere. The online purchases are shipped from the Wilkesboro store but that doesn't mean the thief is local. According to the Federal Trade Commission, credit card fraud takes place every day in a variety of ways. You can’t always prevent it from happening, but you can create some obstacles and make it tougher for someone to get hold of your cards and card numbers. For more information on protecting yourself from credit card fraud, visit www.consumer.ftc.gov.
