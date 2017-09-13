Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Credit Card Fraud Reported in Wilkesboro | Main | Stewards of Children Training Tomorrow »
Wednesday
Sep132017

Shoplifting and Open Warrants

DateWednesday, September 13, 2017 at 11:22AM

One was charged with shoplifting and one with outstanding warrants.  Wilkesboro Police were called by Walmart concerning shoplifters leaving the area in a red Ford truck.  Police stopped the vehicle near PetSmart and found the stolen items in the vehicle.  Over 300 dollars in merchandise was taken from the store.  A second man in the vehicle was not cited for shoplifting but did have 3 outstanding warrants.  Joshua Minton was arrested and charged with defeating anti-theft device and larceny.  Jeffery Hart was arrested on outstanding warrants. 

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.