Shoplifting and Open Warrants
One was charged with shoplifting and one with outstanding warrants. Wilkesboro Police were called by Walmart concerning shoplifters leaving the area in a red Ford truck. Police stopped the vehicle near PetSmart and found the stolen items in the vehicle. Over 300 dollars in merchandise was taken from the store. A second man in the vehicle was not cited for shoplifting but did have 3 outstanding warrants. Joshua Minton was arrested and charged with defeating anti-theft device and larceny. Jeffery Hart was arrested on outstanding warrants.
