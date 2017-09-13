Stewards of Children Training Tomorrow
Stewards of Children, a free child sexual abuse prevention training, will be offered Thursday, September 14th from 2 until 4:30 p.m. at Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro. Stewards of Children teaches adults how to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. The training is recommended for parents and all professionals and volunteers who work with youth. Learn more and register online on the Stewards page at www.safespotwilkes.org.
