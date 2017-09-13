Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Apply Soon for NC Bright Ideas Grant | Main | Wake's Anesthesia Program »
Wednesday
Sep132017

The Arts and Tourism in Western NC

DateWednesday, September 13, 2017 at 11:20AM

The North Carolina Arts Council announced last week that the nonprofit arts and culture sector in Western North Carolina generated $239.9 million in direct economic activity, supported 7,000 full-time equivalent jobs and generated $24.4 million in local and state government revenue in 2015. Wayne Martin, executive director of the North Carolina Arts Council, announced the findings Thursday, Sept. 7, at the annual meeting.  The study included Wilkes and 22 other western NC counties.  For more information about the study in North Carolina visit www.NCArts.org/afta.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.