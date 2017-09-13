The Arts and Tourism in Western NC
The North Carolina Arts Council announced last week that the nonprofit arts and culture sector in Western North Carolina generated $239.9 million in direct economic activity, supported 7,000 full-time equivalent jobs and generated $24.4 million in local and state government revenue in 2015. Wayne Martin, executive director of the North Carolina Arts Council, announced the findings Thursday, Sept. 7, at the annual meeting. The study included Wilkes and 22 other western NC counties. For more information about the study in North Carolina visit www.NCArts.org/afta.
Reader Comments