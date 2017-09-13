Subscribe to our Content

Wednesday
Sep132017

Wake's Anesthesia Program

DateWednesday, September 13, 2017 at 11:19AM

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center’s internationally accredited Nurse Anesthesia program is celebrating 75 years of educating students to become certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs). Founded in 1942, the program at Wake Forest School of Medicine is the longest continually running nurse anesthesia program in North Carolina and has graduated more than 900 students. Currently, 48 students are enrolled in the two-year program. Graduates receive a Master of Science in nurse anesthesia from Wake Forest School of Medicine.  In July, Wilkes Regional officially became a part of the Wake Forest Baptist Family and was renamed Wake Forest Baptist--Wilkes Medical Center.

