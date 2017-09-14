Second Street to Be Home of Public Safety Facility
After much debate and consideration, the North Wilkesboro Commissioners have reached a decision on a new Public Safety Facility. The Town Board had acquired property off Second Street. During a recent meeting, the North Wilkesboro Commissioners agreed to allowing the 19 1/2 acres be used for a facility to house both the Police Dept and Fire Dept. North Wilkesboro Police Chief Joe Rankin, North Wilkesboro Fire Chief Jimmy Martin, and Town Manager Larry South all agreed utilizing the land for a joint Public Safety Facility would benefit the Town. Now the Commissioners must move on to the design and budgeting phases of the project. The North Wilkesboro Town Board has a work session set for Thursday, September 21st.
