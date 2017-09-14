Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Vandalism at a Home Near County Line | Main | Training Today for Child Sexual Abuse Prevention »
Thursday
Sep142017

Second Street to Be Home of Public Safety Facility

DateThursday, September 14, 2017 at 12:02PM

After much debate and consideration, the North Wilkesboro Commissioners have reached a decision on a new Public Safety Facility.  The Town Board had acquired property off Second Street.  During a recent meeting, the North Wilkesboro Commissioners agreed to allowing the 19 1/2 acres be used for a facility to house both the Police Dept and Fire Dept.  North Wilkesboro Police Chief Joe Rankin, North Wilkesboro Fire Chief Jimmy Martin, and Town Manager Larry South all agreed utilizing the land for a joint Public Safety Facility would benefit the Town.  Now the Commissioners must move on to the design and budgeting phases of the project.  The North Wilkesboro Town Board has a work session set for Thursday, September 21st. 

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.