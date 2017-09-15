Caught on Video
The whole incident is recorded on video. Wilkesboro Police were called to Lowe's Home Improvement about a theft. A white male enters the store. He takes a pressure washer and some smaller items and goes to check-out. He pays for the small items. He produces a receipt from the Lowes in Elkin for a pressure washer and says he was going to return this one but changed his mind. The next day, the same man returns the stolen pressure washer for cash. Again, the whole incident is on in-store video surveillance. Warrants have been issued for the man for larceny and obtaining property by false pretense.
