Friday
Sep152017

Chatham County Hit & Run Vehicle Sought

DateFriday, September 15, 2017 at 11:36AM

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest who was in the area of a deadly hit-and-run crash on US 421 in Chatham County.   On September 12, 2017 at approximately 3:30 a.m., a black moped operated by Thaj Lamar Singleton, 18, of Siler City, NC was travelling northbound on US 421.  Another vehicle struck the moped from behind and fled the scene.  The 18-year-old moped operator was ejected from his scooter and was pronounced dead at the scene.  Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is an early 2000’s model International Box Truck (possibly white in color).   Anyone who can provide information is encouraged to contact the State Highway Patrol Raleigh Communications Center at 1-800-662-7956 or the Chatham County District Office at (919) 742 – 2124.

