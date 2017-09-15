Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Chatham County Hit & Run Vehicle Sought | Main | Fugitive Arrested in Wilkesboro »
Friday
Sep152017

Rabid Deer in NC

DateFriday, September 15, 2017 at 11:36AM

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission recently confirmed a rare case of rabies in a deceased deer in Cherokee County. The Commission received multiple reports of dead deer and dying deer having trouble standing up, no fear of humans, and lack of coordination. Commission biologists collected tissues from several of the animals for testing. Only one with alopecia on its head, tested positive for rabies. A lack of hair on the head seems to be common in rabies-infected deer. The Commission recommends the following precautions:  Do not handle or eat any animal that is acting abnormal or appears to be sick, Wear latex or rubber gloves when field dressing, and Do not allow pets around your field dressing area. Use proper cooking temperatures to ensure safe food. If you encounter a deer exhibiting disease symptoms or come across a deceased deer with alopecia on its head, call the Commission’s N.C. Wildlife Helpline at 866-318-2401. 

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.