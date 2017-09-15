Rabid Deer in NC
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission recently confirmed a rare case of rabies in a deceased deer in Cherokee County. The Commission received multiple reports of dead deer and dying deer having trouble standing up, no fear of humans, and lack of coordination. Commission biologists collected tissues from several of the animals for testing. Only one with alopecia on its head, tested positive for rabies. A lack of hair on the head seems to be common in rabies-infected deer. The Commission recommends the following precautions: Do not handle or eat any animal that is acting abnormal or appears to be sick, Wear latex or rubber gloves when field dressing, and Do not allow pets around your field dressing area. Use proper cooking temperatures to ensure safe food. If you encounter a deer exhibiting disease symptoms or come across a deceased deer with alopecia on its head, call the Commission’s N.C. Wildlife Helpline at 866-318-2401.
Reader Comments