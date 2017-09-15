Wilkes Schools Get Improving Grades
The statewide Ready Accountability Report for 2016-17 reflects improvement in the Wilkes County schools. Wilkes Early College High School received an “A,” while C.B. Eller, Moravian Falls and Roaring River elementary schools and West Wilkes all got a “B” in the report. The other 17 Wilkes schools got a “C.” In 2015-16, five Wilkes schools received a “B,” 15 a “C” and two a “D.” Superintendent Mark Byrd says that this was the first time a Wilkes school received an “A” and also the first time none had less than a “C” since the N.C. Department of Public Instruction started assigning school grades in 2013-14. The report said Wilkes County’s high school graduation rate was 88.9 percent in 2016-17, up from 87.6 percent the prior year.
