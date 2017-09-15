Youth Deer Hunting Day Next Saturday
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has set Saturday, Sept. 23, as a Youth Deer Hunting Day. On this day, youth 17 and younger may use any legal weapon to hunt deer of either sex and are not required to be accompanied by an adult if they have completed a hunter education course. The Youth Deer Hunting Day provisions apply to both private and public lands. Youth Deer Hunting Day, which coincides with National Hunting and Fishing Day, was established in 2015 to increase interest in deer hunting among youth. For more information on hunting in North Carolina, visit the Commission’s website, www.ncwildlife.org/hunting.
