Foxx Votes for Making America Secure Act
Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., last week voted in favor of H.R. 3354, The Make America Secure and Prosperous Appropriations Act for FY’18, a bipartisan spending bill to appropriate funds for the federal government. Foxx explained: The Making America Secure and Prosperous Act furthers many conservative principles as it rightly protects the sanctity of human life, rejects liberal demands for spending increases, and bolsters our national security. Congresswoman Foxx said she was pleased to support this bill which keeps our North Carolina economy competitive. The House passed the legislation by a vote of 211-198.
