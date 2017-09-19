Selling a Wilkesboro Fire Truck
Wilkesboro Town Council recently took bids for 40-year-old ladder truck that was used by Wilkesboro Fire Dept. The process got a couple of bids including one, the lower bid, from Ronda Fire Dept. The Wilkesboro Fire Chief Jason Smithey spoke in favor of allowing Ronda to get the truck as they needed that type of equipment in that part of the county. In accordance with advice from the Town Attorney, the Wilkesboro Council rejected all bids and offered to sell the truck to Ronda for $5300.
Reader Comments