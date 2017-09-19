Subscribe to our Content

Tuesday
Sep192017

Selling a Wilkesboro Fire Truck

Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Wilkesboro Town Council recently took bids for 40-year-old ladder truck that was used by Wilkesboro Fire Dept.  The process got a couple of bids including one, the lower bid, from Ronda Fire Dept.  The Wilkesboro Fire Chief Jason Smithey spoke in favor of allowing Ronda to get the truck as they needed that type of equipment in that part of the county.  In accordance with advice from the Town Attorney, the Wilkesboro Council rejected all bids and offered to sell the truck to Ronda for $5300.

