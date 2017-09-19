Subscribe to our Content

Tuesday
Sep192017

Sen Burr Introduces Moving FIRST Act

DateTuesday, September 19, 2017 at 1:40PM

U.S. Senators Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) introduced the Moving and Fostering Innovation to Revolutionize Smarter Transportation or the Moving FIRST Act, a bill that will enhance the transportation systems of American communities through the use of innovative technology. This legislation will expand the opportunity for more communities – both urban and rural – to compete for resources that will fund efficient, creative and innovative transportation projects.  “Our ability to harness technology and innovation is the key to overcoming the problems we face in the 21st Century,” said Sen. Burr. 

