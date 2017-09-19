Still Looking for Escaped Inmate in NC

Subscribe to our Content

The Department of Public Safety is encouraging citizens to continue to be on the alert for escaped inmate Micahel D. Clark (#1114140). Clark was on a work assignment at Harnett Correctional Institution on Thursday morning when he escaped. Clark is originally from western North Carolina.  He spent time in McDowell and Yancey counties.  Clark, 51, is a minimum custody inmate serving a sentence at Sanford Correctional Center for felony breaking and entering.  If anyone has information on Clark’s whereabouts, please call 911 immediately. You can also call the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (910)-893-0300

