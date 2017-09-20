Subscribe to our Content

Wednesday
Sep202017

Man Killed in Tuesday Car Wreck on 421

Wednesday, September 20, 2017

Elderly man killed in a Hwy 421 traffic accident early Tuesday morning.  About 5:30 am Junior Blackburn, age 80 of Taylorsville, was in a Nissan car and traveling west in the eastbound lane of Hwy 421 near the Hwy 115 Exit.  Blackburn collided with a pickup driven by Charles Stone of Taylorsville.  Blackburn died at the scene.  Stone was airlifted to the hospital with leg, face, and head injuries.  Traffic was blocked on Hwy 421 for about 3 hours as both men had to be extracted from the vehicles and the helicopter landed on the highway.  

