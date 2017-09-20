Subscribe to our Content

Songwriting Contest at Merlefest

MerleFest will begin accepting entries for the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest (CASC) beginning October 1. Winners in four categories – bluegrass, general, gospel, and country – will be chosen at MerleFest, which will take place April 26 - 29, 2018. MerleFest is an annual homecoming of musicians and music fans that takes place on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, N.C. Now in its 26th year, CASC is an opportunity for songwriters to have their original songs heard and judged by a panel of music industry professionals. Songwriters may submit entries to (www.merlefest.org/ChrisAustinSongwritingContest/). The deadline to enter isFebruary 1, 2018.

