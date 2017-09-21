Subscribe to our Content

Carolina in the Fall This Weekend

September 21, 2017

It's tomorrow and Saturday. On September 22nd and 23rd, in historic downtown Wilkesboro, the Kruger Brothers will host some of North Carolina’s best folk/ roots music bands during the Third Annual Carolina in the Fall™ Music and Food Festival. In addition to great music, enjoy some of North Carolina’s best food as each year trucks from the region will bring their secret recipes to Carolina in the Fall™. Other events include: The North Carolina Banjo ChampionshipThe Chad Lovette Memorial Trail Run and Ride and the Silent Auction in support of the Wilkes Music Afterschool Program (12 Note MAP). Streets in Downtown Wilkesboro will be closed to traffic.  However, there is lots of nearby parking. Shuttles will be running from the Old Federal Building, the lots at the corner of Oakwoods Rd and Main St, Sewerfest and anywhere in between.

