Thursday
Sep212017

County Commissioners Approve Wilkes CTP

DateThursday, September 21, 2017 at 12:03PM

Following North Wilkesboro Town Board, Wilkesboro Town Council, and the Town of Ronda, the Wilkes County Board of Commissioners have now also approved the CTP or Wilkes County Comprehensive Transportation Plan.  The planning began in 2014 with input from local officials and local residents.  The CTP is developed to meet the needs of the region through 2040.  Future growth rates are based on a projected population of 80,000 and projected employment of 42,500 by 2040. Highway projects include:  North Wilkesboro Bypass from 268 to 421, a Superstreet on 421 Business, improvements to Hwy 16, NC 18, NC 115, the Elkin Highway.  The final draft of the Wilkes CTP will soon be available on the Internet.

