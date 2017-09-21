Elkin Pumpkin Festival Is Saturday
The Annual Yadkin Valley Pumpkin Festival held in Historic Downtown Elkin is this Saturday from 9:00am – 5:00pm. The festivities begin Saturday morning with the Annual Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off on East Main Street. There will be pumpkins & watermelon from growers located all over the East Coast. The Main Street of Elkin will be lined with vendors featuring antiques, jump houses, funnel cakes, pottery, pumpkin painting, wood furnishings, and food. For more information about the festival, call the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce at 336-526-1111.
