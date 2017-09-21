NC Sends Mobile Hospital to Florida
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is sending a mobile, five-bed emergency department, a six-bed in-patient ward and diagnostic equipment to Florida’s Marathon Key after Hurricane Irma heavily damaged a 25-bed hospital. The N.C. Office of Emergency Medical Services, part of DHHS, put the equipment and staff on the road Tuesday. A team from the Mississippi Department of Health will also assist. The facility includes a laboratory, central supply, generators and an X-ray. Local medical personnel will staff the units. The portable hospital components are being supplied in response to a request from Florida Emergency Management officials to North Carolina Emergency Management.
Reader Comments