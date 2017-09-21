September Is Food Safety Month
The Wilkes Health Dept reminds us that September is Food Safety Month. Every year, an estimated 1 in 6 Americans (or 48 million people) get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 die of foodborne diseases. Certain groups of people are more likely to get food poisoning. People more likely to get a foodborne illness are: Children younger than 5 years of age, adults aged 65 and older, people with weakened immune systems from medical conditions. Tips to prevent food poisoning: Wash your hands and work surfaces often; Separate raw meat, poultry, seafood, and eggs from ready-to-eat foods in your shopping cart, refrigerator, and meal preparation area; Cook food to the right internal temperature to kill harmful bacteria; and Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours of cooking (or within 1 hour if above 90F outside).
