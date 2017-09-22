Break-In with No Theft and One Assault
Someone forcibly entered the house but nothing was stolen. The Wilkes Sheriff's Office was called this week concerning a couple of home break-ins. The property owner in Wilkesboro returned to find that someone had pried open a window and damaged the front door to their residence. Damages were estimated at nearly 200 dollars; however, nothing was reported stolen from the home. A property owner from Millers Creek reported to the Sheriff's Office that two men kicked in the door of her residence, grabbed her, and hit her. Again, nothing was reported stolen; damages were listed at $220. The victim refused medical attention. Those investigations are ongoing.
