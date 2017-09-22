Subscribe to our Content

« Pumpkin Festival in Elkin Tomorrow | Main | Counterfeit 100-Dollar-Bill »
Friday
Sep222017

Break-In with No Theft and One Assault

DateFriday, September 22, 2017 at 12:50PM

Someone forcibly entered the house but nothing was stolen.  The Wilkes Sheriff's Office was called this week concerning a couple of home break-ins.  The property owner in Wilkesboro returned to find that someone had pried open a window and damaged the front door to their residence.  Damages were estimated at nearly 200 dollars; however, nothing was reported stolen from the home.  A property owner from Millers Creek reported to the Sheriff's Office that two men kicked in the door of her residence, grabbed her, and hit her.  Again, nothing was reported stolen; damages were listed at $220. The victim refused medical attention.  Those investigations are ongoing.

