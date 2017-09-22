Subscribe to our Content

News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
Friday
Sep222017

Pumpkin Festival in Elkin Tomorrow

DateFriday, September 22, 2017 at 12:50PM

The Annual Yadkin Valley Pumpkin Festival held in Historic Downtown Elkin is this Saturday from 9:00am – 5:00pm.  The festivities begin Saturday morning with the Annual Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off on East Main Street.  There will be pumpkins & watermelon from growers located all over the East Coast. The Main Street of Elkin will be lined with vendors featuring antiques, jump houses, funnel cakes, pottery, pumpkin painting, wood furnishings, and food.  For more information about the festival, call  the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce at 336-526-1111. 

