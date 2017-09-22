Sheriff's Office Getting Chiller/Boiler
The Wilkes County Commissioners held their second regular meeting of the month this week. On the agenda, accepting a bid for work at the Sheriff's Office. It was determined that the chiller and electric hot water boiler is worn out and will fail soon. Bids were taken. The lowest came from Professional Air Systems of Rural Hall. The bid of $350,947 was lower that the projected cost which was already allocated in the budget thus saving the county money. Commissioners voted to approve the bid from Professional Air Systems.
