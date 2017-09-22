Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Carolina in the Fall in Wilkesboro This Weekend | Main | Pumpkin Festival in Elkin Tomorrow »
Friday
Sep222017

Sheriff's Office Getting Chiller/Boiler

DateFriday, September 22, 2017 at 12:51PM

The Wilkes County Commissioners held their second regular meeting of the month this week.  On the agenda, accepting a bid for work at the Sheriff's Office.  It was determined that the chiller and electric hot water boiler is worn out and will fail soon.  Bids were taken.  The lowest came from Professional Air Systems of Rural Hall.  The bid of $350,947 was lower that the projected cost which was already allocated in the budget thus saving the county money.  Commissioners voted to approve the bid from Professional Air Systems.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.