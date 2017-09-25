Subscribe to our Content

Monday
Sep252017

Caught....Again

DateMonday, September 25, 2017 at 11:27AM

When a 37-year-old Ferguson man was caught...again...for larceny....he was also charged with being an habitual felon.  Wilkesboro Police were called to a local store regarding a man being detained for shoplifting.  The man was seen removing a hunting knife from packaging and trying to leave the store.  He also had a package of arrow points on him that were taken from the store.  Due to previous convictions for larceny, the man, Jason Hamby, was charged with larceny and habitual larceny and taken to the Wilkes County Jail.

